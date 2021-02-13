Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in January

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The firm has a market cap of C$988.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.79.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

