Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in January

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The firm has a market cap of C$988.07 million and a PE ratio of -12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.79.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
