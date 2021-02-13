Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $331,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $191,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.