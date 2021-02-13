Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 14th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Canopy Rivers stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,233. Canopy Rivers has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

