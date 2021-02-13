Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.30. 1,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.51. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

