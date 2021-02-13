CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.02

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $7.88. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 85,528 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWX shares. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

