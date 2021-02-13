CanYaCoin Trading Up 5.9% This Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $11,620.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.58 or 0.01059286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056963 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.62 or 0.05487685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

