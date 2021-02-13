Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.07

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.07 and traded as high as $164.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 1,902,758 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.07. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

