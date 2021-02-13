Capital Management Corp VA Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

