Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($3.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $15.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $19.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $118.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.