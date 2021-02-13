Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

