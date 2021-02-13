Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

