Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Kerry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $418.66 million 2.40 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Kerry Group $8.11 billion 2.87 $634.48 million $4.41 29.84

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstone Mining and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kerry Group 1 1 7 0 2.67

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 44.43%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Capstone Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.