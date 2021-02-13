Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $227,642.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00281996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00092992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00089711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00087709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,222.67 or 0.98663546 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

