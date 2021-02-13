Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDYCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. Cardero Resource has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Cardero Resource Company Profile

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver Queen property located in Arizona through staking; and 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States.

