Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CDYCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. Cardero Resource has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Cardero Resource Company Profile
