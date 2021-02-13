Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $60.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $180.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,378,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,073 shares of company stock worth $11,599,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

