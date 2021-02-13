Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

