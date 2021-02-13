Carry Price Up 53.6% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Carry has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $34.88 million and $36.33 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00169115 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,891,767,417 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.