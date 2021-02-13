carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CSXXY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.