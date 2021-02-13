carVertical Market Cap Tops $8.45 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $384,782.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01052468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.56 or 0.05543837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

