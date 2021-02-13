Caspian 24 Hour Volume Hits $634,201.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $634,201.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.01069647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.06 or 0.05616923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.