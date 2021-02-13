Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.41

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.41 and traded as high as $42.99. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 41,896 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $596.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

