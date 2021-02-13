Castle (CSTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $9,831.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00547080 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00032435 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $885.78 or 0.01889572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,973,627 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.