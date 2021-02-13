Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,034 shares of company stock worth $2,351,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $125.27 on Friday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.