Catex Token (CATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 95.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $141,131.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 95.5% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

