Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPCAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

