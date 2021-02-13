Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $126.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

