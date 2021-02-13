Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $126.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

