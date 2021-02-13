CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 157,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

