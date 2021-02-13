Ccore Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $15,215.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.01051617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00056830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.24 or 0.05457293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

