CCUniverse One Day Volume Hits $24.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $4,732.26 and approximately $24.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

