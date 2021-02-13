CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 222.5% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 43.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $151,396.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 222.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.92 or 0.01036802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.98 or 0.05469889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

