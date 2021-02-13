CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0047 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $183,392.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 130.3% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

