Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

