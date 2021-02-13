Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

