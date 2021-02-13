Celer Network Price Hits $0.0221 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 114.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $118.13 million and $48.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.16 or 0.01049855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.50 or 0.05453035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

