Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $862.07 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $862.07 million and $56.72 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00009961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

