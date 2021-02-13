Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $76,821.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01052468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.56 or 0.05543837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 36,087,247 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

