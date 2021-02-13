Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 45.4% in January

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the January 14th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.