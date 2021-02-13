Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.04.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.