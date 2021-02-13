Centrality 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,468.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $49.07 million and $17,468.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

