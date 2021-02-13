Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and approximately $25,971.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.