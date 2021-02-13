Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 14th total of 727,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,341. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

