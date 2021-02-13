Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Cerner worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

