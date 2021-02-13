CertiK Tops One Day Volume of $26.41 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $84.10 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 100.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00283863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00093660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00090319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088509 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.49 or 0.99322378 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00062333 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,140,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,031,074 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

