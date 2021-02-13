CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

