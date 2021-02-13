CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.71. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 55,622 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$193.53 million and a PE ratio of -39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

