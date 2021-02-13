ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00014173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $51.31 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00088984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00089122 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,967.35 or 0.98071803 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00062593 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

