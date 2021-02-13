ChartEx 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $310,777.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 110.7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $956,806.11 and $310,777.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00087430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00086723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00090540 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064965 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.52 or 0.98349648 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

