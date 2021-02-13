ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0550 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 110.8% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.10 million and $412,860.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00079589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089020 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,622.75 or 0.97360916 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

