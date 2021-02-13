ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $391,296.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.53 or 0.99944539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00078547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016227 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

