ChatCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $391,296.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $391,296.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,549.53 or 0.99944539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00078547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016227 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.